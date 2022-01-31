(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • The Bank of England, one of the first movers in what looks set to be a rapid global tightening of monetary policy, this week will give a big clue about how far and fast it will move in combating inflation
  • Consumers reeling from soaring energy prices in Poland this winter are getting a new message from the government in their electric bills: the European Union’s climate policy is responsible for more than half of the power production costs.
  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will introduce a “Brexit freedom bill” and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an attempt to divert attention from the “partygate” scandal
    • Meanwhile, Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said they’ll press ahead with a 12 billion pound payroll tax increase in April
  • U.S. senators are close to agreeing on a Russia sanctions bill that could include penalties even if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t send troops into Ukraine
  • Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised the country would continue cutting interest rates, suggesting that lower inflation will follow
  • China’s economy continued to slow at the start of the year, with manufacturing output slipping and Covid-19 outbreaks curbing consumer spending
    • Bloomberg Economics expects downward pressures on China’s economy to persist in the near term
  • Japan’s industrial production rebounded last quarter, with the recovery in manufacturing likely helping restore economic growth at the end of 2021
    • Bloomberg Economics sees downside risk to output in the first quarter
  • Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot suggests a key crutch of support for the global economy will be pulled away sooner than expected
  • As it threatens Russia with the toughest sanctions yet in the Ukraine standoff, the U.S. is potentially doubling down on a tool it’s used with growing intensity over the past decade or so
  • Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

