The Bank of England, one of the first movers in what looks set to be a rapid global tightening of monetary policy, this week will give a big clue about how far and fast it will move in combating inflation

Consumers reeling from soaring energy prices in Poland this winter are getting a new message from the government in their electric bills: the European Union’s climate policy is responsible for more than half of the power production costs.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will introduce a “Brexit freedom bill” and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an attempt to divert attention from the “partygate” scandal Meanwhile, Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said they’ll press ahead with a 12 billion pound payroll tax increase in April

U.S. senators are close to agreeing on a Russia sanctions bill that could include penalties even if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t send troops into Ukraine

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised the country would continue cutting interest rates, suggesting that lower inflation will follow

China’s economy continued to slow at the start of the year, with manufacturing output slipping and Covid-19 outbreaks curbing consumer spending Bloomberg Economics expects downward pressures on China’s economy to persist in the near term

Japan’s industrial production rebounded last quarter, with the recovery in manufacturing likely helping restore economic growth at the end of 2021 Bloomberg Economics sees downside risk to output in the first quarter

Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot suggests a key crutch of support for the global economy will be pulled away sooner than expected

As it threatens Russia with the toughest sanctions yet in the Ukraine standoff, the U.S. is potentially doubling down on a tool it’s used with growing intensity over the past decade or so

