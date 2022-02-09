(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:ad

The Bank of England’s independence could be put at risk by Treasury plans to switch its funding model

Romania will probably lift borrowing costs for the fourth time in a row to tackle the highest inflation in a decade

Policy makers in Iceland will probably raise the seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% today

Investors may have over-reacted to what they see as a hawkish pivot from the ECB, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put Jacob Rees-Mogg in charge of delivering the benefits of Brexit in a mini-reshuffle Border controls since the end of the Brexit transition period may cause passenger chaos as normal travel returns, lawmakers warned

Will a wage price spiral keep inflation above the Fed’s 2% target? Not if productivity gains accelerate, according to Bloomberg Economics

Japan solidified a plan to divert some liquefied natural gas to Europe amid ratcheting tension in Ukraine

Wheat is wilting and cities are planning to ration water as stretches of North Africa’s grain belt suffer the worst drought in 30 years

Politics and economics are set to collide over welfare payments in the world’s most unequal nation

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.