Feb 9, 2022
BOE Independence, Romania Rates, North Africa Drought: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:ad
- The Bank of England’s independence could be put at risk by Treasury plans to switch its funding model
- Romania will probably lift borrowing costs for the fourth time in a row to tackle the highest inflation in a decade
- Policy makers in Iceland will probably raise the seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% today
- Investors may have over-reacted to what they see as a hawkish pivot from the ECB, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put Jacob Rees-Mogg in charge of delivering the benefits of Brexit in a mini-reshuffle
- Border controls since the end of the Brexit transition period may cause passenger chaos as normal travel returns, lawmakers warned
- Will a wage price spiral keep inflation above the Fed’s 2% target? Not if productivity gains accelerate, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Japan solidified a plan to divert some liquefied natural gas to Europe amid ratcheting tension in Ukraine
- Wheat is wilting and cities are planning to ration water as stretches of North Africa’s grain belt suffer the worst drought in 30 years
- Politics and economics are set to collide over welfare payments in the world’s most unequal nation
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.