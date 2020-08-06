(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England isn’t yet ready to follow peers such as the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan into negative interest rates, saying it’s not clear that borrowers would reap the benefits.

The BOE published a summary of its review of subzero monetary policy on Thursday, as it opted to keep its benchmark rate at 0.1% and bond purchases unchanged.

Investors have been betting that Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues will eventually take that step in response to the deepest recession in centuries. Yet while policy makers said they’ll keep their review going, they noted that the damage to lenders wrought by the coronavirus pandemic could hamper the transmission of such stimulus to companies and households.

“At present, banks’ balance sheets will be negatively affected by the period of severe economic disruption arising from Covid-19. And they have an important role to play in helping the U.K. economy recover by providing finance for individuals and companies. As a result, negative policy rates at this time could be less effective as a tool to stimulate the economy.”

-Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

The BOE ran through the longstanding pros and cons of negative rates, noting that they can support the economy by lifting asset prices, lowering market interest rates, and boosting exports through a weaker currency.

At the same time, profit margins at banks tend to get squeezed because they have to pay a fee on the deposits they hold at the central bank, and they can’t easily pass that onto ordinary customers.

The BOE’s conclusion -- so far -- is that the impact on banks is especially crucial now as they prepare for a mountain of bad loans. Bond-buying and guidance on the direction of policy remain preferable for the present.

Investors haven’t given up hope. They’re still betting that negative rates will arrive sometime around late 2021.

