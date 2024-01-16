(Bloomberg) -- Continuing issues with Britain’s official labor market numbers pose a “major problem” for the Bank of England as it edges towards a potential policy pivot at next month’s interest-rate decision.

UK economists warned that experimental numbers published by the Office for National Statistics while it fixes key employment, unemployment and inactivity datasets do not resolve the issue. Last week, the ONS revealed the overhaul is taking longer than expected.

In December, members of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee expressed specific concerns about “increased uncertainties” around the ONS’s Labour Force Survey and noted that “updated” LFS estimates were due.

Those improvements were not published Tuesday, however, because the ONS needs “further time to complete quality assurance,” it said last week. The ONS remains confident about its separate earnings release, which the BOE is also using to gauge its response to inflation.

In the meantime, the ONS’s experimental numbers are not helping, said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics. “The ONS appears to have decided that they need something to fill the void left by the LFS, even if that temporary measure has major flaws itself. I don’t think the experimental series adds any value.”

The data shortcomings leave the BOE relatively unsighted on key labor market developments ahead of the February meeting, a critical moment as the bank is expected to shift to a more dovish stance following a sharper-than expected fall in inflation.

Markets are forecasting a first quarter point rate cut from 5.25% in the spring, when inflation may be back at the 2% target – down from an 11.1% high in late 2022.

Tuesday’s ONS data showed UK wages cooling at one of the fastest rates on record and vacancies falling but employment, unemployment and inactivity remaining largely unchanged.

Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI employers’ group, said the labor market is pointing in both directions, confusing policymakers. Falling earnings indicate a cooling but the experimental data suggests the jobs market remains tight, he said. “A more complete dataset with a robust enough sample size would allow analysts to come to more informed conclusions than at the moment.”

The ONS dropped its official LFS release last year over quality concerns amid tumbling survey response rates and replaced it temporarily with an experimental series using employee payroll data and the number of claims for jobless benefits.

The claimant count also captures people in work, however, and the payroll data is subject to frequent revisions.

The experimental data provides only the headline unemployment, employment and inactivity rates. It lacks important breakdowns, such as age or reason for inactivity, and is based on out-of-date population estimates. Full LFS data is now five months out of date.

“We are skeptical about how valuable the signal from the experimental labor market survey can be when it is based on claimant count and payroll data,” economists at Nomura wrote in a note.

Goodwin warned that the experimental figures do not “tell us anything about participation” when “swings in participation rates were a key driver of how tight or loose the labor market has been.”

“This could be the missing piece of the jigsaw in terms of squaring the data on labor market quantities with pay growth. But it’s definitely a major problem for the BOE,” he added.

The ONS had signalled a new “transformed” survey with better response rates would be up and running in March but last week indicated that the plan now is to transition “in the first half of 2024,” with “early indicative analysis” being shared in the spring.

Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said the lack of reliable employment data at a turning point for monetary policy “is making the BOE’s life more difficult.”

For years, the claimant count was the headline measure of unemployment in the UK but it has since been superseded by the LFS, which shows the number of people who say they are available and looking for a job.

The claimant count only covers those receiving out-of-work benefits, and not everyone who is unemployed does so. It can also include those claiming benefits because they have very low earnings from part-time work, a category that would not count as unemployed in the LFS measure.

Asked about the concerns surrounding the labor-market data, the ONS said falling household survey response rates is a challenge faced by many statistics agencies, including the US. Early responses for the transformed LFS were promising, it said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.