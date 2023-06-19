(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will likely slow the pace of bond sales under its quantitative tightening program because of a huge supply of gilts that investors will struggle to absorb, according to Goldman Sachs.

Analysts at the US bank predicted that the BOE’s sales of bonds will fall to £7.5 billion ($9.6 billion) per quarter from £10 billion currently as its officials weigh the next year of the balance sheet runoff.

The prediction contrasts with remarks from BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, who suggested last month that sales could increase in the second year of quantitative tightening.

Under QT, the BOE is unwinding the huge balance sheet of corporate and government bonds built up since the financial crisis. It will next review the pace of the runoff in September.

The central bank currently holds £807 billion of UK gilts and is running off around £80 billion of bonds this year through both sales and maturing debt. It has already ended its planned sales of corporate bonds.

“Our baseline is that the BOE will reduce the pace of active sales to around £7.5 billion a quarter and keep the annual stock reduction target unchanged at £80bn next year,” said Ibrahim Quadri, analyst at Goldman.

He said this is partly due to the large amount of gilts needing to be absorbed by investors amid continued high government bond issuance. Quadri also said higher gilt yields, and increased volatility and lower liquidity in the bond market would also come into the policy makers’ thinking.

