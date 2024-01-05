(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England, which was accused of being behind the curve when inflation took off, is now in danger of being too slow to cut interest rates, according to a former deputy governor.

“There is a risk that by being burnt once by reacting too slowly, they are now going to be rather cautious in coming down,” Howard Davies, now the outgoing chair of NatWest Group Plc, said in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“They clearly were slow in raising rates and some people, including me, said that at the time and obviously that influences the way they think about when it’s safe to let rates fall.”

Markets are leaning toward the BOE pivoting to rate cuts in May despite Governor Andrew Bailey and the Monetary Policy Committee sticking by their higher for longer messaging. The BOE’s guidance is in sharp contrast to more dovish communications from the US Federal Reserve and comes despite recent sharp falls in inflation.

Davies, who was the No. 2 at the central bank from 1995 to 1997, when it was granted operational independence over monetary policy, said it may take time for the MPC to shift position.

“You can see, even at the moment in the last meeting in December, three of the nine members of the committee still voted for a further increase in rates,” he said. “So they are quite a long way away from a majority in favor of a reduction in rates.”

