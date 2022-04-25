(Bloomberg) -- Poor market conditions are giving the Bank of England a reason to refrain from actively reducing its 847 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) gilt portfolio as soon as next month.

Money markets are more than fully pricing the BOE raising its key rate next week to 1%, the threshold at which officials say they will consider selling bonds into the market. The U.K. central bank has already started passively reducing its balance sheet by not reinvesting maturing gilts in its portfolio.

Bid-offer spreads as well as implied volatility measures underline impaired trading conditions in gilts, meaning now isn’t the best time to start an unprecedented policy, analysts at ING Groep NV say. Governor Andrew Bailey said last week the institution won’t sell into “fragile markets,” and policy makers have touted the need for an option to cease sales if liquidity conditions change for the worse.

“Poor market liquidity and elevated volatility suggest the committee is more likely to hold off for now and wait for conditions to improve before starting active sales,” ING analysts including Antoine Bouvet wrote in a report titled “Why markets aren’t ready for the Bank of England to start selling bonds.”

Reducing the BOE’s balance sheet, which roughly doubled in size because of bond-buying policies adopted during the pandemic, is a goal Bailey has emphasized from the early months of his governorship. BOE officials have initiated discussions with the U.K. Debt Management Office on how to handle sales, though have also stressed the 1% milestone isn’t an automatic trigger to start so-called active quantitative tightening.

Assuming market conditions improve, there’s still a fair chance the BOE will start selling at some point within the next nine to 12 months, according to ING. Until then, investors might get more details about how active QT will work in practice. Officials may need to decide a liquidity threshold for pausing gilt sales in periods of market stress, be it explicit or implicit, according to ING.

“Expect further details at the May meeting on how the policy could work,” the analysts said. Providing predictability to markets while also retaining an option to stop sales suddenly will be a “delicate” task, they said.

