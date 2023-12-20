(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s quantitative easing program is on track to cost the UK taxpayer as much as the entire HS2 high-speed rail link that the government has scaled back on value-for-money grounds, according to a former BOE rate setter.

Michael Saunders, who was on the Monetary Policy Committee between 2016 and 2022, said the £126 billion ($161 billion) “lifetime cost” to the taxpayer of central bank money printing, calculated using the government’s own official forecasts, is “similar to the full HS2 scheme adjusted to 2023 prices.” In October, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the rail link’s northern leg as costs spiralled.

Saunders, who is now a senior policy advisor at Oxford Economics, drew the comparison in a paper to highlight the fiscal implications of the £895 billion of emergency QE between 2009 and 2021 to stimulate the economy after interest rates were cut as low as possible. Saunders himself voted for more QE during the pandemic.

Almost all major central banks used QE in the last decade but the net costs to the UK appear to be greater than anywhere else, Saunders said. The fiscal consequences of QE have turned out to be “much more adverse than previously expected” and the whole arrangement needs to be rethought, he argued.

Under QE, the BOE bought government debt and safe corporate bonds to reduce borrowing costs after cutting rates to the “effective lower bound” of 0.5%. The aim was to stimulate growth and avoid a deflation trap. The BOE has argued the policy saved thousands of jobs and businesses, delivering a significant economic benefit.

However, neither the BOE nor the Treasury ever expected QE to become the main monetary tool when it was launched in 2009 in the financial crisis. At its peak in 2022, the bonds owned by the BOE accounted for 34% of GDP, Saunders said.

By printing money to buy bonds, QE initially saved the taxpayer £124 billion between 2009 and 2021 as the coupons paid a higher interest rate than what the BOE paid on the money it created. That reversed when rates rose above 2% in 2022.

In November, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast a loss of £250 billion over the coming years as the government sells off the portfolio in a process known as quantitative tightening, leaving a lifetime cost of £126 billion. Under a government indemnity provided to the bank in 2009, all losses are covered by the taxpayer.

Saunders said lessons should now be learned and “the long run fiscal effects of asset purchases need to be considered in advance.”

A better system would be to reform the Treasury’s fiscal rules to provide an “escape clause” when rates hit the lower bound.

At that point, the government should be able to take advantage of super-cheap money to borrow for investment in public infrastructure, which could help left the economy in the short term and improve long-term growth capacity. The government should then switch “net debt” to a “net worth” target that recognises the value of the infrastructure being built.

Saunders also warned that the Treasury may interfere with the BOE, jeopardising its independence, if the fiscal costs of QE become too great.

“It creates powerful incentives for the Treasury to influence MPC decisions on the pace of rundown in order to meet its fiscal rules, thereby potentially eroding the MPC’s independence,” Saunders said.

Last week, the BOE rejigged its QE program in a move that saves the government £1.25 billion a year. The decision was unexpected as one BOE deputy governor had said in November that the arrangements would not be changed.

A Treasury spokesman said it “monitors” the BOE’s arrangements on QE and was “in contact” with the bank. It stressed that decisions are “made to meet the MPC’s policy objectives.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.