(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England needs more clarity on how the UK labor market is performing before it can consider cutting interest rates, according to Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.

Broadbent also warned that sticky wages may force the central bank to keep rates elevated to drive out domestic inflation by forcing the economy into “a longer period of below-trend growth.”

Uncertainty about the accuracy of official jobs and wage data “means the Monetary Policy Committee would probably want to see more evidence, across several indicators, before concluding things are on a clear downward trend,” Broadbent said in a speech at the London Business School Monday.

“The reaction of policy is likely to be somewhat more delayed than in a world of perfect and complete information.”

Jobs figures from the Office for National Statistics are being re-examined after a collapse in response rates to its key Labour Force Survey. Measures of official wage growth have also detached from private surveys and are adding to the confusion, Broadbent said.

He added: “To the extent the tight labor market is the cause of strong domestic inflation, then the economy would need a longer period of below-trend growth – possibly with corresponding consequences for monetary policy – to bring it back into a more sustainable position.”

His comments come amid mounting pressure for the BOE to cut rates next year amid signs that the economy is slowing and inflation is coming under control.

Markets expect four quarter-point reductions between May and December, taking rates from 5.25% to 4.25%, with the possibility of a fifth. BOE officials including the Governor Andrew Bailey have pushed back against such a steep fall.

Headline UK consumer price inflation has dropped from double digits at the start of the year to 4.6% but the BOE remains concerned about underlying domestic prices. It is keeping a close eye on wages and services inflation.

Regular wage growth is running at 7.3%, double the level sustainable with the BOE’s 2% inflation target. Services inflation at 6.6% is higher than it was at the start of the year.

Broadbent said the labor market is probably tighter than previously thought, which may prop up wages and keep inflation above the 2% target for longer.

“Judging by the huge expansion in the number of vacancies in 2022, and steep declines in surveys of labor availability, the labor market seemed to be significantly tighter than the rate of unemployment alone would have suggested,” he said.

That implies the natural rate of unemployment is higher than it was and joblessness must rise further from the current 4.2% rate to bear down on domestic price pressures.

Broadbent said the BOE cares “more about unemployment than employment” since the former tends to give a better indication labor market tightness.

He added that ONS experimental data, which is temporarily replacing official numbers, uses the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits to estimate unemployment. That probably understates the rise in joblessness.

There was a huge rise in labor market inactivity — people who are out of work and aren’t looking for a job — during the pandemic. Now a significant part of the rise in the unemployment is due to those people starting a job search.

“People looking for work are much more likely to claim benefits if they’d had a job immediately beforehand,” Broadbent said. “Those moving from inactivity – people coming back into the labor market after taking time off, for example, or students leaving full-time education – are much less likely to do so.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.