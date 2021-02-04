Feb 4, 2021
BOE Negative Signal, China Headwinds, K-Shaped Recovery: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- The Bank of England told banks to start getting ready for negative interest rates, while saying that message shouldn’t be taken as a signal that the policy is imminent
- China’s economic activity is facing headwinds from weaker demand and slower production, according to high-frequency, alternative and market gauges, writes David Qu
- The divergent tracks of the “K-shaped” recovery will be broadly evident in tonight’s U.S. jobs report, writes Carl Riccadonna
- When will the pandemic end? It’s the question hanging over just about everything since Covid-19 took over the world last year. The answer can be measured in vaccinations
- Thailand is ready to take more fiscal steps if economic growth falls below its base-case forecast
- U.S. Commerce secretary-nominee Gina Raimondo said she knows of “no reason” why Huawei and other Chinese companies shouldn’t remain on a restricted trade list. Meantime, the White House doubled down on Biden’s call for a higher U.S. minimum wage
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged to examine the recent frenzy in financial markets in an effort to ensure investors are protected as Fed officials played down its economic impact
- The BOE is projecting a rapid rebound from 2Q, while emerging markets’ recovery will be uneven, Bloomberg Economists say
- Soaring freight rates and delivery delays have sparked a global backlash by companies frustrated about the destructive mix of deteriorating service and higher ocean shipping costs
- Being wealthy, a model for efficiency and punctuality and having a big pharmaceuticals industry is no guarantee of vaccinations success
- Joe Biden announced he’s halting and reversing Trump foreign policy initiatives as Shawn Donnan explains that the president’s foreign policy will aim to put the middle class first
