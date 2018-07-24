1h ago
BOE Normality, Turkish Rates, Peru's Secret Tapes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Bank of England is about to try to put a number on normality. The central bank will provide an estimate of the Goldilocks interest rate for the first time when it announces its policy decision on Aug. 2
- Defending QE. BOE deputy governor Ben Broadbent launched a fresh defense of the bond-buying program the bank used when rates got close to zero
- Higher, faster. Bloomberg Economics expects the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to raise policy rates by 100 basis points today
- Chasing growth. China unveiled a package of policies to boost domestic demand as trade tensions threaten to worsen the nation’s economic slowdown, sending stocks higher
- Worrying development. Japan’s manufacturing sector lost steam in July as demand for exports weakened but economists reckon the BOJ will leave monetary policy unchanged at next week’s board meeting
- Holding them back. The latest threat to the rise of Peru’s $215 billion economy: another brewing crisis that starts with a secret tape.
- In case you missed it: Venezuela’s inflation will skyrocket to 1 million percent by the end of the year, the International Monetary Fund predicted on Monday
