The Bank of England is about to try to put a number on normality. The central bank will provide an estimate of the Goldilocks interest rate for the first time when it announces its policy decision on Aug. 2

Defending QE. BOE deputy governor Ben Broadbent launched a fresh defense of the bond-buying program the bank used when rates got close to zero

Higher, faster. Bloomberg Economics expects the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to raise policy rates by 100 basis points today

Chasing growth. China unveiled a package of policies to boost domestic demand as trade tensions threaten to worsen the nation’s economic slowdown, sending stocks higher

Worrying development. Japan’s manufacturing sector lost steam in July as demand for exports weakened but economists reckon the BOJ will leave monetary policy unchanged at next week’s board meeting

Holding them back. The latest threat to the rise of Peru’s $215 billion economy: another brewing crisis that starts with a secret tape.

In case you missed it: Venezuela’s inflation will skyrocket to 1 million percent by the end of the year, the International Monetary Fund predicted on Monday

