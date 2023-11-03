BOE Official Says QT Can Continue Even When Rates are Cut

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will be able to press on with the unwinding of its quantitative-easing purchases even if it begins cutting interest rates, one of its senior officials said.

“There is nothing intrinsic in the way that we have set things up that says quantitative tightening must stop once Bank rate starts to fall,” Andrew Hauser, executive director for markets, said in a question-and-answer session at the Bank of England Watchers’ conference in London on Friday.

His comments suggest that the central bank is relaxed about interest rates and its balance sheet operations pulling in different directions even when it begins to drag interest rates out of restrictive territory.

This clash could occur in the next 12 months, with markets expecting the UK central bank to begin cutting rates in 2024 as the BOE reduces its holdings of government bonds by £100 billion in the second year of asset sales. QT the reversal of the vast purchases the BOE made to support the economy following the financial crisis and pandemic.

Hauser said the BOE reversing its QE bond purchases would be a good outcome but stressed in a speech that its balance sheet will remain much larger than pre-financial crisis levels.

He used his speech to give a detailed exploration for where the reserves that commercial banks hold with the central bank should settle as the balance sheet is reduced.

Hauser said that the latest survey of banks suggests that the preferred minimum range of reserves would be £335 billion ($409 billion) to £495 billion.

“If reserves did settle there, the Bank’s balance sheet would be as large as it has been at any time in its history, including the South Sea Bubble and World War 2,” he said. “We could be there in as little as two or three years.”

A supply below the PMRR risked pushing up short-term rates and complicating the transmission of monetary policy. However, banks should be encouraged to minimize their holdings of excess reserves by developing alternative liquidity sources. The BOE, he said, will use its “toolkit to test where the true aggregate PMRR lies,” he said.

BOE reserves peaked at nearly £980 billion at the start of 2022, the equivalent to 40% of annual UK GDP and more than 50 times the level in Autumn 2006, when they were just £17 billion.

