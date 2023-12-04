BOE Official Says UK Can Punch Above Its Weight With Trade Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Swati Dhingra said the UK can “punch above its weight” as an economy by tweaking trade policies and regulations, particularly with the European Union.

The economist who is an expert in trade said border frictions with the EU since Britain exited the bloc have contributed to a 7% drop in exports compared with non-EU countries.

She said “even fairly significant tweaks” to arrangements with the EU are “unlikely to prevent this structural shift” but that one option would be to expand the Northern Ireland Protocol to a deal encompassing the entire UK.

The remarks in a paper submitted to the Resolution Foundation where Dhingra will speak Monday were part of a series of suggestions on how to jolt the UK economy out of stagnation.

“As a small open economy that does not have the deep pockets of large trading blocs, the UK can punch above its weight in the world economy through policy design offering a regulatory comparative advantage to businesses, investors and trade partners,” Dhingra wrote in a submission to Resolution.

She said measures that encouraged services would make a big difference. The UK, she said, exported £400 billion of services in 2022, making it the second biggest in the world by that measure. Services exports are growing faster than those for goods.

