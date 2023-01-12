(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said underlying inflationary forces in the UK look “pretty robust,” a signal she’s still pushing for big interest-rate increases despite the prospect of recession.

The official, who sits on the central bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, said it’s her responsibility to choke off expectations that prices will keep rising more than the BOE’s 2% target.

“That’s what we’re worrying about the underlying inflation dynamic, which is something that is my responsibility to address,” Mann said in a speech at the University of Manchester on Thursday. “That underlying inflation dynamic looks pretty robust right now. And our job is to bring that to 2%.”

The BOE raised rates by 50 basis points to 3.5% last month, the ninth increase since December 2021, but Mann voted alone for a 75 basis-point hike. She said households when polled are anticipating inflation of 4% or more, an expectation that the central bank needs to ensure doesn’t stick.

That may require a “significant recession,” Mann said. “Getting inflation expectations under control, keeping them under control, is important.”

Mann reiterated that the BOE is ready to act “forcefully” to bring inflation back to target. Asked whether there was a risk of over-tightening, a possibility raised by more dovish MPC members, she said surveys and markets suggest “we’re not there yet.”

“Nobody likes to have higher interest rates. but nobody likes to have double digit inflation either,” Mann said.

Mann set out a bleak outlook for the UK in a lecture to business school students, noting that UK productivity lags much of the rest of the Group of Seven nations and that its aging population poses new challenges for policy makers.

She said officials are concerned about the number of people over age 50 but younger than retirement age who are no longer working, and that output has yet to recover its pre-pandemic level.

“If you’re retired, and you have a portfolio and a pension, that’s fine,” Mann said. “But for somebody who’s not in the labor force at age 50, there’s going to be 30 more years to go. Who is going to finance that? That is a really important intergenerational question.”

She said of younger workers, “there aren’t enough of them, and they aren’t getting enough in real wages.”

