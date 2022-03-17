(Bloomberg) --

Traders are having trouble believing the Bank of England’s tempered tightening outlook.

While they trimmed their most exuberant bets on rate hikes, they still see the BOE’s key rate rising by year-end to 2%, a level last seen in early 2009. That would require five quarter-point hikes at its remaining six meetings for 2022, and would take borrowing costs well past the point at which the central bank could start selling gilts from its balance sheet.

Such aggressive moves are at odds with policy makers softening their language on policy tightening, saying it “might be” appropriate in the coming months after previously saying it was “likely.” The guidance also comes at a time when the BOE is grappling with the fastest inflation in three decades.

“The BOE remains way behind the curve on U.K. inflation risks, especially over the medium term,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho. “This caution will force the BOE into a more aggressive tightening in May and beyond.”

Inflation Squeeze

The U.K. central bank raised its key rate for a third successive meeting on Thursday, returning it to its pre-pandemic level of 0.75%.

They also warned the squeeze on households incomes in the U.K. will be “materially larger” than feared just six weeks ago, suggesting the committee expects an increasingly delicate balancing act in the coming months as it weighs both how to combat inflation and the growing threats to the economy.

Bond breakevens and inflation swaps -- measures of markets’ expectations for price increases -- rose after Thursday’s decision. Ten-year breakeven rates climbed for the first time in seven sessions.

Traders’ bets imply that the BOE rate will reach 1% by its next meeting in May, a level at which the central bank could pursue active quantitative tightening by offloading gilts from its portfolio.

“The only way to justify current rate hike pricing is if the BOE doesn’t start actively selling its gilt holdings after interest rates reach 1%, but instead continues to reinvest maturing bonds and inflation stays high,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

It’s not the first time market expectations have been misaligned with Britain’s central bank. In November, traders betting on a hike -- spurred by warnings from policy makers on the need to act to curb surging inflation -- were wrong-footed after the BOE held rates at a record low.

Traders were also caught out by its decision to hike in December even as the omicron variant of coronavirus spread rapidly, and then again in February when four rate-setters voted for a half-point hike.

