Bank of England: The central bank has announced additional measures to support its bond buying program, ahead of the end of its intervention in the market on Friday.

The Bank will launch a Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility, that will run beyond the end of this week

It said it will use unused capacity in its program to increase the maximum size of the remaining five auctions

Once this week’s operations are over, it said it will work with the government and regulators to ensure the liability driven investment industry operates on a “more resilient” basis in future

DS Smith Plc: The packaging company has boosted its profit expectations for the half year, due to a combination of higher revenue growth, alongside what it calls “effective cost mitigation”.

Unite Group Plc: The student accommodation provider expects its earnings per share to be delivered at the top end of its guidance, following “healthy student demand”.

The company also increased its rental growth guidance, saying its fixed-price, all-inclusive accommodation is giving it a leg-up with students, compared to the alternatives

Liz Truss is preparing for battle with her party as she gears up for crunch meetings with backbench MPs and her cabinet in a bid to quash any attempt at rebellion just one month into her premiership. On Wednesday, Truss will directly address her mutinous rank-and-file Tory lawmakers in an attempt to re-assert her authority.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng travels to Washington for the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting — with relations in as parlous a state as they have been since the UK begged for a bail out in 1976.

UK bond traders struggle toward another new normal as the Bank of England is set to wind down its latest emergency intervention on Friday, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth.

Hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management is building its stake in Aveva Group Plc and will join other investors in pushing Schneider Electric SE to up a £31 per share bid for the UK industrial software company, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Unemployment data will be in focus tomorrow for further indications of where Britain’s tight job market — a key concern for the Bank of England — is headed.

