(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England confirmed its first asset sales from the quantitative easing asset portfolio will start on Nov. 1 but delayed the fourth auction to avoid a clash with the government’s fiscal statement.

The UK central bank, which has almost £838 billion of UK government bonds in its Asset Purchase Facility after a more than a decade of buying to stimulate the economy, said its first sales will happen at 2:15 p.m. in London on Nov. 1 and offer £750 million of short-dated gilts.

The second sale was scheduled for Nov. 17, the date Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt picked to deliver his Autumn Statement. That will include detailed forecasts for the public finances and probably an updated schedule of sales from the Debt Management Office. The BOE will hold an auction on Nov. 24 instead.

The BOE released a statement on Thursday detailing the assets it will sell and timing of the operations.

The BOE will hold auctions from its asset purchase facility on Nov. 1, Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 24, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.

(Corrects story from Oct. 27 to show it’s the fourth auction that’s being delayed, not the second.)

