(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England is raising staff pay to hire a chief press officer despite the governor’s call for “restraint” among Britain’s workers to prevent a wage-price spiral.

According to an advertisement on the BOE’s LinkedIn page, the full-time post will pay 113,400 pounds ($142,200). That’s a significant increase on the current incumbent’s wage, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because salary levels are confidential.

It is also much more than what the top press officer at the U.K. Treasury earns, a Treasury official confirmed. It’s not far short of the 156,500 pounds that the four external policy makers who set U.K. interest rates are paid.

The BOE has run into controversy on pay recently after the Governor Andrew Bailey told workers not to ask for big rises to help contain soaring inflation. When asked by members of Parliament what he was paid, Bailey was unable to recall that he earned 575,538 pounds.

Trade union leaders responded angrily to the Governor’s remarks at the time. Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “Pay restraint is nothing more than a call for a national pay cut. Why is it that every time there is a crisis, rich men ask ordinary people to pay for it?”

The BOE is trying to improve its communications, after investors last year complained about being misled about the timing of rate changes.

Minutes to the BOE’s February meeting of the Court of Directors said there is “a desire to have an approach to communications based around the new strategic priorities.”

The chief press officer is a head of division role within the BOE and reports into James Bell, executive director for communications. Bell will report to the Court on progress on communications twice a year, the minutes added.

The BOE officials didn’t return calls seeking comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.