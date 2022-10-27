(Bloomberg) -- UK traders are scaling down expectations for interest rates as the government charts a course for austerity to fix public finances.

Money markets are wagering on less than 75 basis points of hikes next week, according to interest-rate swaps tied to BOE policy dates, marking a sharp turnaround from a month ago when traders bet on as much as two percentage points of increases. The bank rate is expected to peak below 5% next year compared to over 6.25% last month.

The change of sentiment follows last month’s UK market upheaval, stoked by an unfunded, and ultimately reversed, tax-cut plan which led to the downfall of Liz Truss’s cabinet. Investors have been reassured by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, who pledged to keep a tighter lid on spending.

“With the broad parameters of government policy already known, we think the implications for monetary policy are modest -- a 75-basis-point hike is still the most likely outcome,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Ana Andrade. “We see the pace of tightening slowing from December.”

The pound fell 0.5% to $1.1570 on Thursday amid broad dollar strength, weakening from a six-week high. UK bonds declined, with yields on 10-year bonds rising by 1 basis point to 3.62% -- still near the lowest since the mini-budget a month ago.

Expectations for a slower monetary policy tightening pace increased further after the Bank of Canada reduced the pace of its rate hikes for a second consecutive month on Wednesday.

