(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. Here’s what we’re talking about heading into the new week.

The big day: Central banks set monetary policy for almost half the global economy this week, the Bank of England among them. BOE policymakers will have fresh inflation data and purchasing managers surveys to help make their decision on Thursday. Rates are likely to be kept unchanged again, and overall the central bank is seen in no rush to ease. There could even be another three-way split in voting, with calls for a cut and a hike as well.

The big decline: Britain’s CPI rate is plummeting, finally. Wednesday’s year-on-year headline print for February is estimated at 3.5% against 4% a month earlier. Food, core goods and services prices are likely to be the main sources of downward pressure, Bloomberg’s economists say. Headline inflation will probably fall below 3% in March, and inflation expectations are down to their lowest since the summer of 2021.

The big decision: The date of the national election remains unclear as PM Rishi Sunak looks to time it for the best possible economic news. Despite the green shoots that have sprung up recently, the Tories face the same levels of economic misery that led to the Conservative Party’s defeat in 1997, as Irina Anghel reports.

The big blowout: One election that’s not in doubt is Russia’s, with Vladimir Putin coasting to a new six-year term in voting that ends on Sunday. The Russian strongman received 77% of the vote in 2018, and with no meaningful opposition is likely to meet or exceed that level when results are announced by the Kremlin late Sunday. The outcome will likely give Putin cover to push ahead with his invasion of Ukraine and confrontation with the West.

The big glitches: Sainsbury and Tesco, two of the largest grocery chains in the UK, were hit by technical issues on Saturday and were unable to process and deliver many orders made online. That came just a day after McDonalds suffered a system outage that left customers unable to order from Japan to Australia to parts of Europe.

The big matches: The spring tennis calendar is heating up with the so-called Sunshine Double in the US in California then Florida. It’s an all-European finals day at Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament with the biggest attendance outside of Grand Slams. Poland’s Iga Swiatek goes up against Maria Sakkari of Greece, while Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev. In two weeks of torrid clashes, players vs. bees was right up there.

ICYM our Big Take: Check out the deep-dive by Bloomberg’s Lima bureau chief Marcelo Rochabrun into how Indigenous people in the Peruvian Andes produce the world’s finest wool for the fashion house Lora Piano — owned by the luxury conglomerate LVMH — and get paid pennies while the resulting vicuña sweaters sell for about $9,000 in boutiques from Milan to London and New York.

And finally, in this big week for central banks and big year for elections, our Big Take DC podcast looks at how Fed Chair Jerome Powell can navigate a tricky economy and potential interest rate cuts over the next several months of Biden-Trump campaigning for the White House. “We can expect that things are going to get a little spicy,” says Bloomberg Fed reporter Kate Davidson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.