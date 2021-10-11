(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation

Many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic-induced recession

Just because pandemic inflation is transitory doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon. It has cast a longer shadow on economies after a week of wild price spikes in things from European natural gas to fertilizers

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board plans to deliberate Monday over the fate of the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, according to a person familiar with the talks

Read Bloomberg Economics’ latest forecast for the global economy in this year and 2022: For the world as a whole, BE forecasts GDP growth of 6.6% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022 Bolstered by surprisingly rapid rebounds in the U.S. and China, the path for global output still looks more like a “V” than anything else Supply shocks keeping prices high and output low still leave central banks with no easy options

A vast corporate tax overhaul won support from 136 countries

Goldman Sachs economists cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending

Whether yoga pants and Air Jordans appear under Christmas trees may come down to Vietnamese assembly line workers like Le Thi My

U.S. job growth in September was the slowest this year The labor market will see “ups and downs,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in response

A decline in consumer expectations suggests the U.S. economy is in recession even though jobs and wage growth indicate otherwise

