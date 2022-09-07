(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro said the UK economy is already slowing, even before the brunt of interest-rate increases are felt, as surging inflation crushes incomes.

Tenreyro, the only person of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to favor a smaller rate rise in August, shared her views in an annual report submitted to Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Wednesday in London.

“Conditional on energy prices staying high, and announced fiscal policy, the impact of the fall in real incomes on spending will drive the economy into recession,” she said. “We are still to see the majority of the impact of the significant policy tightening already in place. This will feed through over time.”

The BOE already warned of a long recession when it raised interest rates last month. Tenreyo’s remarks illustrate the perspective of the most dovish official on the MPC at a moment of exceptional tumult in Britain’s economic prospects.

Liz Truss has just taken over as prime minister, confronting a cost-of-living crisis that will require billions of pounds to address and a loss of investor confidence that’s helped send the pound to the brink of its lowest level since 1985. The UK is already in the midst of a recession, according to British Chambers of Commerce forecasts.

Alongside Tenreyro’s statement was one by her colleague Catherine Mann, whose views are more hawkish. She raised the prospect of more aggressive tightening as a means of then bringing hikes to a halt sooner.

“A more forceful set of moves in Bank Rate earlier on opens the potential for a policy hold, or even reversal, later depending on the evolution of both inflation and demand relative to supply,” Mann wrote, adding that it was likely that the BOE will pursue “quantitative tightening” later this year.

Tenreyro added that she didn’t preclude acting more aggressively even though she favors a more tentative approach.

“When close to the equilibrium rate, gradual rate rises allow us to react before we tighten too far into contractionary territory, as we observe the lagged impact of policy and demand on the labor market,” she said. “They also do not preclude voting for more forceful rate increases in future, should adverse wage-price dynamics take hold.”

Both policy makers -- the only two female BOE rate setters -- testified in London to lawmakers alongside Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.