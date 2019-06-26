(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers stand ready to alter the economic assumptions behind their interest-rate stance if the government changes its Brexit policy, according to Governor Mark Carney.

Speaking in Parliament Wednesday, Carney once again acknowledged the discrepancy between the BOE’s assumption of a smooth departure from the European Union, and markets pricing in the possibility of a no-deal divorce as a “natural tension.”

If the U.K. does crash out of the bloc, he sees a greater chance of additional stimulus but reiterated that there are “no guarantees” and interest rates could rise.

“In the event that there is progress towards a deal, the committee forecast becomes very relevant,” Carney told lawmakers on Parliament’s Treasury Committee in London Wednesday. “In the event that the government switches policy, the BOE would switch.”

The BOE said at its June 20 meeting that, if the economy evolves as forecast, limited and gradual rate hikes will be needed to control inflation. That outlook, based on a smooth Brexit process, is starkly at at odds with that of financial markets, where the possibility that the U.K. will leave the EU without a deal has pushed the pound lower and prompted investors to start pricing in rate cuts.

While Carney noted that the stated aim of both candidates is to leave the EU with a deal, he acknowledged this could change.

Boris Johnson, the front-runner to become next prime minister, has made a “do or die” pledge to leave the European Union at the end of October.

His opponent, Jeremy Hunt, has called Oct. 31 a “fake deadline” because it could tip the U.K. into a general election. Still, he said he would leave without a deal “with a heavy heart” if there was no prospect of a better agreement with the EU.

