(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England risks deepening the UK’s recession if it doesn’t pivot to interest-rate cuts soon, its former chief economist Andy Haldane warned.

Haldane told Bloomberg’s UK Politics podcast that the central bank’s credibility is under threat and called on it to consider loosening policy to support the economy.

Official data last week showed that the UK slipped into a technical recession in the second half of last year. The 0.3% fall in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was much worse than the BOE’s forecast of zero growth. However, some rate-setters have played down the prospect of an early rate cut, instead pointing to signs of an upturn in early 2024 and ongoing price pressures in parts of the economy.

Haldane, who was the BOE’s chief economist from 2014 to 2021, left the central bank as one of its most hawkish voices, warning of the threat from inflation. Now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts, he said the UK is still “looking at a year at best of anemic growth” with the risks on the downside.

“I think that’s where the balance of risks lies, yes,” Haldane said when asked whether the BOE could worsen the recession unless it loosened policy soon.

“For me the case for putting in place some upfront, early insurance on the monetary policy side is strong and strengthening, and I’m fearful we leave that insurance a little too late in the year.”

Money markets currently expect the BOE to begin cutting rates from their 16-year high of 5.25% in August but expectations were volatile last week after a slew of conflicting economic signals. Officials including Governor Andrew Bailey have said they want to see more signs of inflation pressures easing before relaxing their grip.

“It’s one thing to have missed inflation on the way up, which happened, it’s quite another to then have crushed the economy on the way down,” Haldane said. “That double blow to credibility is one if I were a central banker, in my old job, I would be looking to avoid.”

