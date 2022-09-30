(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England’s dramatic intervention to control bond yields earlier this week threatens the central bank’s fight to contain inflation and prevent a decline in pound, according to hedge fund giant Balyasny Asset Management.

While the BOE’s move to avoid a potential crash in the gilt market by pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds on Wednesday has stabilized the markets, the $16.6 billion money manager said the move is a demonstration of the government’s “policy misstep”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a slew of tax cuts in a mini budget last week. The fallout was dramatic, with the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar earlier this week, and the Bank of England forced to intervene to prevent a meltdown in the bond market.

“BOE attempting to control rates (hence move lower in yields) but tradeoff is giving up control of both inflation and the currency,” Balyasny said in a letter Thursday, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg.

A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment.

Balyasny, a multi-strategy investment firm where dozens of macro traders bet on currency and bond markets, predicted that larger and front-end loaded rate hikes will follow. Balyasny’s hedge fund was up about 7.8% this year through Sept. 23, according to another investor document.

The BOE’s intervention on Wednesday had an immediate impact on the gilt market, sending 30-year yields to their biggest drop on record. The pound has also since bounced back from lows.

Traders have also trimmed wagers on aggressive BOE interest-rate hikes, pricing in about 135 basis points of hikes by the next meeting in November, down from as much as 200 basis points on Monday.

