(Bloomberg) -- Silvana Tenreyro, the Bank of England policy maker most reluctant to raise interest rates, said she’d consider a vote to cut the benchmark lending rate in her final few meetings.

Speaking to Parliament’s Treasury Committee, the London School of Economics professor said interest rates were currently “too high” at 4% and would eventually bring inflation below the bank’s 2% target.

Asked what she needed to see in the economy in order to vote for a rate cut, Tenreyro said monetary policy “is already too tight.”

“Where things stand right now I would see myself considering a cut,” Tenreyro said Thursday.

The remarks add to evidence that the UK central bank may be near and end of its quickest cycle of rate rises in three decades. Inflation soared to a 41-year high of 11.1% last year, and while it’s ticked down to 10.5% since then, it remains five time the targeted level.

Tenreyro voted in the minority for no change in rates at the last meeting while seven of the other nine members on the Monetary Policy Committee opted for a half-point hike.

The Argentinian economist noted that the bank’s own forecasts, based on market-implied rates, currently suggest inflation will fall close to zero over the medium term. Chief Economist Huw Pill and fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel said at the same hearing that there’s significant upside risks to the BOE’s forecast.

Tenreyro declined to pin down when exactly she might vote for a cut. She’s due to leave the committee when her term expires on July 4, meaing she will vote at meetings in March, May and June.

Tenreyro explained that “very little” of the 10 rate rises which the BOE has announced since December 2021 had currently fed through into the economy.

“About one fifth of that has come through,” she said. “The rest is still to come. The impact of monetary policy combined with this energy and other commodity prices unwind should be enough to get us not at target, but below target in the medium term.”

“That’s why, in my view, rates are too high.”

Haskel, however, struck a more hawkish tone when questioned by lawmakers.

Haskel said the MPC needed to “guard very vigilantly against really bad outcomes,” which include inflationary momentum building as well as sharply under-shooting the 2% inflation target.

“I am super worried about going under the target, but, as I say, given the uncertainties at the moment, I’d rather put a rather little bit less weight on that medium-term forecast,” Haskel said, adding that he was focused on short-term indicators such as redundancy numbers and jobs vacancies.

In a written summary of the past year, he said he saw “considerable risks to the upside” on inflation relative to the BOE’s central forecast.

The current pace of wage growth around 6% to 7% is inconsistent with the BOE’s 2% inflation target without a big improvement in productivity, he said.

Core inflation and services sector price increases suggest there is “considerable persistence in the inflation process,” he added.

