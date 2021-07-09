(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the U.K. is benefiting from a rapid spread of digital technology during the pandemic that are making the economy more efficient.

The trend is especially pronounced in the retail industry, where consumers shopped online instead of in stores during lockdown, and some of those changes will persist long after the pandemic passes, Bailey said.

“We do see already evidence of a shift to labor saving use of digital technology, which in itself raises measured productivity growth,” Bailey said on a panel discussion hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday. “Probably the best example of that is retailing: we saw a 10 percentage-point increase in the share of online retailing last year.

Bailey said policy makers at the U.K. central bank are working on understanding the link between automation, productivity and equilibrium interest rates.

“It’s important that this change persists and raises the potential rate of growth because that will have a very important benefit in how we manage the very substantial increase in the debt burden, by both companies and governments from Covid,” Bailey said.

