(Bloomberg) -- Deposits that are not covered by government guarantees are the “elephant flying around the room” and central banks need to respond quickly when lenders become stressed by extending liquidity, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

There needs to be a “mixed” model of individual banks holding high levels of liquidity and the central bank being able to swiftly swap liquidity for assets through extensive work in advance on what loans institutions have on their books, Bailey said during a discussion at the Institute of International Finance meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Bank of England and other central banks have been working on ways to deal with the hyper-speed of bank runs after the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year. Silicon Valley, whose customers included many tech entrepreneurs and venture capital funds, lost about 30% of its deposits in one morning, Bailey said.

The UK insures £85,000 ($103,750) of customers’ deposits. This year’s bank runs prompted a discussion about whether that level should be raised, even potentially to 100% in a bid to stabilize banks in an era when customers can withdraw their money far faster than in the past, with flight partly driven by negative sentiment conveyed on social media.

“You have to think very hard about how you handle uninsured deposits,” Bailey said. “I mean, in one sense, this is the elephant flying around the room,” a phrase used to describe an obvious problem that is being ignored.

“What does it mean? How do you deal with them? How do you preserve stability in that world?”

He said regulators need to “keep the moral hazard in the system” but look at how to preserve stability. One approach should be to have discussions in advance about banks’ loan books so central banks can move quickly, he said.

Policymakers should develop better ways to monitor X, formerly known as Twitter, for signs that social media is fueling bank runs, he added.

On monetary policy, Bailey said that decisions at upcoming meetings will continue to be “tight” even though “solid progress” is being made on tackling inflation.

The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee narrowly voted to halt its aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle last month as the impact of previous tightening increasingly feeds through to the economy and labor market.

Bailey said the UK economic outlook is “very subdued” with monetary policy now “operating in a restrictive fashion.” He said that judging the speed at which rate hikes are feeding through to the economy and particularly the mortgage market will be “critical.”

“The last mile, as I put it, really leans heavily on that restrictive policy,” he said.

