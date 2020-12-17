(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. financial watchdog and its top executive -- who now runs the Bank of England -- were criticized over how they failed to prevent a scandal that cost retail investors millions of pounds.

Andrew Bailey, who was leading the Financial Conduct Authority, and his executive committee “failed to implement an appropriate level of awareness” for more junior staff handling the mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance Plc, according to a 494-page independent investigation of the regulator by retired judge Elizabeth Gloster that was released Thursday.

Another round of investor compensation -- paid for by the U.K. taxpayer -- may result from the report and its accusations of botched oversight. LC&F, which collapsed in 2019, issued mini-bonds -- illiquid securities whose proceeds were used to help make loans to corporate borrowers. About 11,000 customers invested 237 million pounds ($322 million), according to the Treasury.

“As CEO of the FCA between 2016 and 2020, I apologize to LC&F bondholders,” Bailey said in a statement in response to the report. The now-BOE chief said he had implemented “changes in culture, mind-set and systems,” but “those changes did not come in time” for victims of the scandal.

The FCA also apologized and said it would accept the recommendations from Gloster’s review. Some of the executives at the regulator won’t receive their 2020 deferred discretionary pay as a result. Bailey wasn’t eligible to be considered for a 2020 bonus after leaving the FCA in March. He declined to receive 60% of his 68,000-pound bonus from 2019 that was due to be paid in April, the report noted.

The Treasury Committee will be investigating the mini-bond affair in the new year, Mel Stride, a member of parliament who chairs the group of lawmakers, said in a statement.

When Bailey was in the running to succeed Mark Carney as BOE governor, his critics argued he was too light a touch at the head of the FCA. LC&F’s collapse prompted more than a dozen lawmakers to demand his resignation.

Bailey spent most of his career at the BOE, where he was considered a safe pair of hands. He received praise for his role in the central bank’s resolution programs for lenders in the financial crisis of 2008.

The regulator ordered LC&F to withdraw its promotional material, concluding that the firm was misleading consumers about the quality of the investments. Prosecutors at the U.K. Serious Fraud Office are also investigating the company.

“The general issue of regulated firms marketing and relying on unregulated products, and the resulting public confusion, is not a novel issue,” said David Rundle, a regulatory enforcement lawyer at WilmerHale in London. “It was only a matter of time before an event like this would blow up to expose the problem.”

(Adds Bailey’s involvement and comments from first paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.