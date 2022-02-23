(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro said “only a small amount of policy tightening” is needed, warning about the trade-offs that central banks face in moving too quickly to curb inflation.

The most dovish member of the BOE’s monetary policy committee said price rises had proved more persistent than expected but there was too much uncertainty to know how the path of tightening will evolve.

Tenreyro voted for an increase in rates to 0.5% from 0.25% in February but was the lone dissenter when others on the nine-member panel voted first opted to raise rates in December. The remarks suggest that while she may back another increase in the coming months, she’s reluctant to move as aggressively as investors anticipate.

“My policy decisions will seek to manage any temporary trade-offs that arise between inflation and the volatility of output,” Tenreyro said in the text of a speech to be delivered to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London on Wednesday.

Higher energy prices and inflation are a terms of trade shock that “reduces real wages” and will “weigh on demand over the coming quarters,” slowing the economy, she said.

Had the BOE tried to hit its 2% inflation target today, unemployment would have soared to 10% from about 4.1% at the moment, she said, adding that real wages would have fallen by almost 10%, five times more than forecast this year.

“Tighter monetary policy cannot offset the fall in real incomes and real wages,” she said. “We have been surprised by the persistent strength in energy prices over the past year. But this should not make us anticipate further price rises to come, over and above what markets are currently pricing in.”

Suggesting that she may disagree with market forecasts for rates to reach around 2% later this year, Tenreyro pointed out that the key rate was 0.75% before the pandemic.

“This metric would suggest only a small amount of policy tightening will ultimately be required,” she said. “The implied scale of tightening is also small relative to the uncertainty around how much will ultimately be required.”

Government tax increases and spending cuts in the coming years will also bear down on inflation, she added.

“Fiscal policy has been highly supportive during the pandemic, but on current plans, this support will reverse over the next few years,” she said. “This will leave the fiscal stance tighter than pre-pandemic, lowering the interest rate path consistent with inflation at target.”

