15h ago
BOE’s Boost, Europe’s Milestone, U.S. Record on Workers: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Bank of England is widely expected to boost its support for the U.K. economy again on Thursday amid signs that recovering from the pandemic-induced recession will be harder than hoped
- The central banks of Switzerland and Norway also hold rate decisions today
- Rishi Sunak, Britain’s finance minister of just four months, has presided over a borrowing surge that appears set to dwarf the record posted during the financial crisis
- Italy is poised for a huge contraction in 2Q -- like most European countries -- and should be on the road to recovery by 3Q. But a large output gap will probably persist this year and next, David Powell writes
- Faced with the worst recession in more than a decade, Russia’s central bank is about to start slashing the high interest rates that have driven inflows into the bond market
- Markets are looking forward to another trillion-euro milestone in Europe’s fight to bolster economies that saw decades of growth wiped out in months. Meanwhile, the European Union suggested measures to protect its industries from the potential threat of takeovers by companies bankrolled by China and other foreign powers
- China’s central bank wants the total flow of credit to rise by almost a fifth this year, as part of efforts to push the economy out of the coronavirus-induced slump
- As protests against racial discrimination and police killings continue across the U.S., another injustice is ripping through American cities: Black-owned businesses are shutting down at an alarming rate. Stephanie Flanders’ podcast. Also, the U.S. has the worst record among major developed countries when it comes to workers’ rights, according to a survey of labor unions
- Australian unemployment surged in May as the economy posted its biggest back-to-back monthly job losses on record amid restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The currency tumbled after the release
- New Zealand entered recession for the first time in almost a decade as the coronavirus pandemic led to the nation’s biggest quarterly contraction in 29 years
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.