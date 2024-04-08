(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden signaled growing support for a digital pound, saying the central bank needs to maintain its grip on money to stop the risk of a collapse in confidence.

Breeden — deputy governor for financial stability — said it is “crucial for us to be vigilant to preserve the share of central bank money settlement.”

“It’s the relevance of central bank money that underpins market confidence in the exchange rate between central bank money and commercial bank money,” she said Monday at a Swiss National Bank event. “If this confidence were to erode for whatever reason, whether it’s stress or even if driven by perception rather than the reality, the result could severely destabilize market functioning.”

The remarks suggest that officials increasingly believe that a central bank digital currency will need in the future. The BOE has started design work on a potential digital pound, but a final decision on whether to go ahead hasn’t yet been made and would have to involve the UK Treasury.

The BOE is developing a CBDC to ensure consumers have access to a form of “public money” issued by the central bank rather than just “private money” from commercial banks as the use of cash dwindles.

“If the emergence of new private settlement assets — stable coins or new forms of commercial bank money in the form of tokenized deposits — if they move settlement away from settlement in central bank money that could increase pockets of financial stability risk,” Breeden said.

“Any loss of confidence in money would be irrevocable and so the bank, and I think other authorities globally, have tended towards a safety first approach and encouraged greater central bank money use over time.”

