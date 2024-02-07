(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said she’s growing increasingly confident about the strength of the UK economy but needs to see more evidence inflation is receding before voting to cut interest rates.

In a speech to the UK Women in Economics annual networking event, the newest member of the Monetary Policy Committee said officials are “likely at a turning point” and her earlier concerns about inflation proving more persistent than thought “have diminished.”

The MPC is “less concerned that rates might need to be tightened further,” she added at the event Wednesday. “Instead my focus, and indeed the focus of many on the MPC, has shifted to thinking about how long rates need to remain at their current level.”

Last week, the BOE’s monetary policy committee voted to hold rates at 5.25% but signalled that cuts are likely later this year. It also raised its growth forecasts, reflecting a drop in inflation that’s led to expectations interest rates will fall.

However, the committee was more divided than at any point since 2008. Two of the nine members voted for rate rises to 5.5% and one for a rate cut to 5%. Swati Dhingra, the external member wanting lower rates, warned this week of the risk of a “profound” hit to the economy as high rates lead to dangerously weak demand in an interview published yesterday.

Breeden countered that the economy appears to be holding up in the face of higher rates. “I am now more confident that downside risks to demand are less likely to materialize beyond that embodied in our February forecast,” she said.

Resilient house prices, which the Halifax mortgage lender said Tuesday rose by 1.3% in January alone, may be a sign that “demand is stronger than we expect.”

Pay settlements in the coming months, and how companies respond to those higher costs, will be critical to her decision on rate cuts. Pay growth remains “several percentage points higher than what is consistent with the inflation target were they to persist.”

For underlying inflation to “fall to levels consistent with target, some combination of a further moderation in labor cost growth and firms’ margins will be needed,” Breeden said.

“I have taken some comfort from developments in other advanced economies, which appear to be a little further ahead than the UK. But I need to see further evidence to be confident that the UK economy is progressing as set out in our forecast.”

She added that the next few months will be “incredibly important for my assessment of wage and price persistence, with the majority of this year’s wage setting processes set to conclude by April.” How firms respond is equally critical. “Thinking about that in the round, holistically is really important.”

