BOE’s Broadbent Says UK Rates May Not Rise as Much as Market Expects

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said it’s not clear that UK interest rates need to rise as much as investors expect and warned about a hit to the economy if markets bets come to pass.

While “the justification for tighter policy is clear” in the face of soaring inflation, demand will slow to some extent anyway along with higher prices, Broadbent said in the text of a speech on Thursday. If rates follow the current path, it could cause a 5% hit to GDP, he said.

The remarks indicate caution at the BOE about how quickly to tighten monetary policy as the risk grows that the UK has already slipped into recession. It also feeds into a tumultuous few weeks for the central bank and the outlook for the economy after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government first announced a huge fiscal stimulus on Sept. 23 and then subsequently unwound much of the program.

Investors had priced in more than a full percentage point of rate hikes at the next BOE meeting alone. They’ve started backing away from those bets, and Broadbent’s in a speech to students at Imperial College in London comment sped up that process.

The official also published a chart in his speech laying out how market bets on tighter policy since August were well above the “optimal” policy response needed to address the government’s energy package and pound’s recent decline. He added that path should be taken with a “healthy dose of salt.”

The pound declined after the speech, trading down 0.2% at $1.1198, while gilts erased a decline.

Markets are currently betting on rates rising above 5% in 2023, up from 2.25% now. Traders reduced their bets on the BOE’s peak rate by about 10 basis points after the speech. They’re now expecting a 75-basis-point increase next month and only a risk that the BOE goes further.

“Whether official interest rates have to rise by quite as much as currently priced in financial markets remains to be seen.” Broadbent said. “If bank rate really were to reach 5%, given reasonable policy multipliers, the cumulative impact on GDP of the entire hiking cycle would be just under 5% -- of which only around one quarter has already come through.”

Following the fiscal event in September, the BOE intervened in gilt markets to prevent a fire sale by pension funds upended by a surge in market interest rates. Since then, gilt markets strengthened and the BOE said it would go forward with selling some of its government bond portfolio on Nov. 1, a sign officials think investors can absorb a rapid shift away from cheap money.

“The interest rate rise on November is kind of a done deal,” said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at the fund manager Abrdn. “We expect the rate to be at 4.5% by early next year. The Bank of England may start cutting rates in second half of the year, but it’s unlikely we will have returned to current levels until after the end of next year.”

Broadbent said monetary policy will have to do more “at the margin” if government tax-and-spending plans offsets more of the pain coming from rising energy and goods prices.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt plans to set out his fiscal plans on Oct. 31 fiscal plan. Broadbent said that will give the BOE time to incorporate Treasury figures into its rates decision and economic forecasts due to be delivered on Nov. 3.

“The MPC is likely to respond relatively promptly to news about fiscal policy,” he said.

Answering questions after the speech, Broadbent drew a sharp distinction between the shocks the UK is suffering and what’s happening in the US, which is paying natural gas prices just a 10th of the level prevailing in Europe.

“The US is much more of an economy where you see very strong demand,” he said. “The US doesn’t have anything like this in terms of price increases or the trade hit.”

Broadbent also noted that inflation expectations have moved up in recent months, but not so sharply as they did more than four decades ago when policy makers were fighting a wage-price spiral.

“We’ve seen some rise in inflation expectations, but nothing like what we saw in response to the shocks in the 1970s,” he said.

