(Bloomberg) -- The extent of the Brexit’s disruption to trade and the economy will determine how much the pound falls, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.

“The greater the economic dislocation, the worse for the exchange rate it’s going to be -- there’s a direct relationship,” he told lawmakers on Tuesday. The current level of the pound has priced in a slew of possible Brexit scenarios, from “better” to “worse,” which will determine sterling’s move depending on the eventual outcome, he said.

The BOE said in a report last week that the pound could fall as much as 25 percent to below parity with the dollar under a worst-case scenario, under which the U.K. leaves EU without any divorce or trade deal. Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to convince lawmakers to back a divorce proposal she struck with the EU. Comments by lawmakers so far suggest she could lose that Parliament vote, increasing the chances of a no-deal Brexit.

The pound is down almost 13 percent versus the dollar since the U.K. voted to leave the EU in June 2016. Sterling rose on Tuesday after an adviser to the bloc’s top court said Britain should still be allowed to reverse its Article 50 notice, which had triggered the process of leaving.

“The fall since the referendum represents the market view on the average of a range of outcomes, and essentially the larger the effect on U.K. trade of U.K. exit, the further sterling is likely to fall for various reasons,” Broadbent said. “ If the eventual exit is toward the better end of that range, you would expect sterling to rise from here; if it is toward the worse end of that range, you would expect it to fall further.”

