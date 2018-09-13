(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney joined government ministers at a meeting to review preparations for a no-deal Brexit, according to a tweet.

Pictures of Carney entering the back door of 10 Downing Street -- where a three-hour Cabinet meeting is being held this morning -- were posted by a photographer known for snapping images of briefing documents. His arrival was also reported on Twitter by a CNBC cameraman.

A BOE spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced this week that Carney will extend his tenure at the central bank by an extra seven months to ensure continuity during the potentially turbulent period after Brexit. The governor has previously said that he spends about half of his time working on issues related to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The BOE is set to publish its latest policy decision at noon, with all 60 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting officials will keep the key interest rate at 0.75 percent.

To contact the reporters on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net;David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Andrew Atkinson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.