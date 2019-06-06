BOE’s Carney Sees Need for Hikes If Economy Performs as Expected

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will need to increase interest rates gradually if the economy performs as policy makers expect, according to Governor Mark Carney.

The comments were written May 21 and published as part of the BOE’s Annual Report on Thursday. Carney added that the BOE’s outlook was based on a smooth Brexit, which is “by no means assured.”

“If the economy continues to perform as the MPC expects, upward pressure on prices is likely to build,” Carney wrote. “That means the Committee is likely to have to raise interest rates further in order to keep inflation at target. Any rises in interest rates are expected to happen at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.”

