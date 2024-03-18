(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury reappointed Catherine Mann, the most hawkish policy maker at the Bank of England, to serve a second three-year term on the interest-rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Mann’s first term was due to end later this summer, and she will now remain in place on the nine-member panel until Aug. 31, 2027, the Treasury said in a statement Monday.

Her reappointment as an external official on the committee will maintain the delicate balance of hawks and doves at a moment when the BOE is trying to decide when to reverse some of the rate hikes it delivered since the end of 2021. Mann was one of two rate-setters still voting to increase rates further in February as one colleague started backing cuts.

Mann was first appointed in 2021 and has frequently voted for bigger rate rises and a longer hiking cycle to curb the worst bout of inflation for generations.

While the BOE stopped hiking borrowing costs in September, leaving them at a 16-year high of 5.25% since then, Mann has continued to make the case for further tightening. The rest of the MPC is edging toward interest rate cuts and markets expect the first reduction in August.

A former chief economist at the OECD and Citibank, Mann has warned that the recent cooling in inflation may not continue, pointing to a recovery in household incomes, a tight labor market and a pick-up in activity.

“I am not convinced that the near-term deceleration in headline inflation will continue,” she said in a speech last month. “I weigh more highly in my assessment the medium-term trajectory and particularly the distribution of potential risks to inflation going forward.”

She cautioned that headline inflation — which is expected to drop from its current level of 4% to below the BOE’s 2% target in the coming months — is not a good guide to the UK’s medium-term inflation prospects.

External members of the MPC are appointed by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and can serve up to two terms, each of which lasts for three years.

External rate-setter Jonathan Haskel’s second and final term will finish on Aug. 31, while Ben Broadbent will be replaced as deputy governor for monetary policy in July by Clare Lombardelli.

A decision on whether to extend BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill’s time at the central bank will come when his first term ends in September. He is the only MPC member who is appointed by the Court of the BOE rather than the Treasury.

