(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England may have worsened the UK’s inflation problem with dovish language and a string of forecasting errors, two prominent economists said.

Sushil Wadhwani, a former BOE rate-setter, said the central bank’s more dovish signals even when it was hiking interest rates could have prompted UK employers to boost wages more quickly than companies in the US.

“Here if you hike rates and then you tell people you’re close to the peak, I think it has a fundamental impact on expectations,” Wadhwani told Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Wednesday. By contrast, US firms were “scared” by the Federal Reserve’s tougher messaging, stiffening their “resolve in terms of resisting wage increases.”

The remarks add to criticism of the BOE’s handling of the economy as inflation spiraled to a four-decade high last year. The BOE also has admitted flaws in its forecasts and economic models that helped guide its decisions and is conducting an external review into how it can improve.

Stephen King, senior economic adviser at HSBC Bank Plc, also warned members of Parliament on the committee that forecasting mistakes by the BOE risk causing households’ inflation expectation to run out of control.

“The bank, because it focused on the idea of inflation being entirely transitory, gave the impression that rates would go up but wouldn’t rise further,” said King. “If you’ve had a year or two where inflation truly has overshot persistently, it’s quite reasonable, I think, for people in the public to say ‘Well, you told them it would be 2% but we don’t believe you anymore. We now have a view it’s going to be say 3% to 4%, or 5%’.”

