The Bank of England is preparing to halt its almost 900 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing program, leaving the future of what has become a controversial crisis-fighting tool shrouded in doubt

Jerome Powell’s pivot toward a quicker withdrawal of stimulus paves the way for a more agile Federal Reserve in 2022 The winds of inflation in the U.S. strengthened further with consumer prices projected to show the largest annual advance in decades. Read what’s coming up in the global economy here Also from the U.S., job growth registered its smallest gain this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%

The IMF sees “downside risks” to the global rebound it forecast and is concerned that new coronavirus variants may hinder the recovery

The U.K.’s biggest business lobby cut its forecasts for growth this year and next as it warned rising costs and shortages are hampering the nation’s recovery

U.K. Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will press U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday to remove Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminum

France will try to avoid any new health rules including a lockdown in the face of rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the omicron variant, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said

Iceland is confronting the trouble that comes with having a pension system so successful in amassing savings for future retirees that it was recently rated the best in the world

Chinese state media denied reports that Lithuania has been effectively blocked from exporting to China, as the dispute between the two nations over Taiwan worsens

Australia’s central bank is likely to highlight the interval between building economic momentum and faster price gains as well as renewed risks from a new coronavirus variant in its final meeting of the year on Tuesday

