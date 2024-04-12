(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene said the US is outperforming the UK and the Eurozone as Americans are more willing to spend their savings.

“The US consumer is relentless,” Greene said on a panel at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece on Friday. “Across the developed world, everybody squirreled away excess savings during the pandemic with all the fiscal measures. Americans uniquely are happy to spend.”

US consumption is 10% higher that before the pandemic, according to Greene. That’s in contrast to the Eurozone, where it’s close to pre-Covid levels, and the UK, whose spending still hasn’t recovered to numbers seen before Covid hit.

Her comments help to explain why the US is forecast to be the fastest-growing Group of Seven economy once again this year, while Britain and Germany — the largest euro-area economy — languish at the bottom of the league.

Despite the gap, BOE officials are wary about cutting interest rates too soon, with Greene this week adding her voice to warnings about the threat of persistent inflation in a supply-constrained economy.

Markets are only fully pricing in the first rate cut in September, around the same time the Federal Reserve is expected to begin easing and later than the European Central Bank, which Thursday signaled it could move as early as June.

“US people were mailed checks during the pandemic instead of having their wages replaced by furlough schemes,” Greene said. “People are happier to spend what they view as a total windfall, rather than just getting what they were getting before but not having to work for it.”

She added: “There’s a big question about where the savings rate is going to end up for everyone when the dust settles.”

