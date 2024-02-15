(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said she needed to see more signs of persistent price pressures in the UK cooling before she can consider interest-rate cuts.

Greene pointed to evidence of UK wage growth and services inflation softening in a speech on Thursday but said their strength in Britain stands out when compared to international peers.

“I would need to see further evidence that inflation persistence is less embedded than previously feared before I would consider voting to loosen policy,” she said in a speech delivered at Fitch Ratings in London.

Due to rapid wage growth and services inflation, policy “will need to remain restrictive for some time in order for inflation to sustainably return to target,” she said.

The remarks suggest Greene is in no hurry to pivot to interest-rate cuts despite the UK economy slipping into recession and signs of progress on inflation. They echo recent comments by Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill suggesting that the BOE does not believe its battle to bring down inflation back to the 2% target is over.

However, markets have shifted forward bets on rate cuts in recent days after weaker-than-expected inflation and GDP data. Currently investors are fully pricing in the first rate cut by August.

Greene switched to voting for rates to stay unchanged at 5.25% when the Monetary Policy Committee earlier this month, after previously pushing for further hikes to curb price pressures.

“I don’t think we can declare victory just because headline inflation hit our target very briefly before changing again,” she said in a fireside chat following the speech.

Green’s speech argued that the fight against inflation has been hindered by Brexit and the pandemic weakening the supply side of the economy.

She said that Britain had face a terms of trade shock that was “even larger and longer lasting than in the EU” and a tight labor market similar to in the US. The risk of inflation persistence is a “greater threat in the UK than the US,” she added.

“Recent signs of persistence starting to ease are encouraging, and I judge that current policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to target in the medium term,” she said.

Greene added that pay growth needs to slow further to see “services inflation return sustainably to target-consistent levels,” potentially making the “last mile” the hardest.

Separately, Catherine Mann, the most hawkish member of the MPC, said on Thursday that Britain’s economy is undergoing a turnaround after slipping into recession in the second half of 2023.

She told reporters in Washington that despite evidence of easing price pressures, there is still “a long way to go” before services inflation is weak enough to meet the BOE’s 2% price growth target, and warned that wage growth is also too high.

In a panel event at the National Association for Business Economics conference in Washington, Mann said that central bankers may have to push back more against inflation because of a “wilder” supply side of the economy.

“The comfort of the Great Moderation is behind us,” Mann said. “If I have to, I will have to lean against the potentially wilder winds of inflation.”

She said this could lead to “more volatile inflation rates” and the need for more nimble policy at central banks.

“We have a lot of research that shows that in a more volatile inflation environment. Both workers and firms struggle to maintain real wages and real profit margins,” Mann said. “That contributes to an upward bias in overall inflation.”

Mann, who maintained her push for higher rates this month, also highlighted the blow Britain voting to leave the European Union has dealt to the economy. She cited previous work that suggests weaker business investment caused by Brexit has caused a £1,000 ($1,257.3) hit to every Briton.

