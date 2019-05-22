(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane called for better measurement of volunteering in economic statistics as part of a “mini manifesto” for the charitable sector.

Haldane, who was speaking in his capacity as co-founder of the charity Pro Bono Economics, said his views did not reflect those of the BOE and did not comment on monetary policy. He said there needs to be a way to measure both the output and productivity of such organizations. It should also reflect the social as well as private value added.

Current practice “understates significantly the charitable sector’s contribution to the economy and, in particular, to wider society,” he said in London Wednesday. “By definition and design, GDP focuses on those activities involving a monetary exchange. This means that while drug-dealing and prostitution are included in GDP, volunteering is not.”

Greater adoption of technology and a system to formally recognize, and reward, volunteering both in schools and the workplace, could also boost the sector, he said.

