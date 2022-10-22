(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s decision to commence its program of bond sales next month shows the Monetary Policy Committee doesn’t feel its “hands are tied” by the recent emergency buying of long-dated debt, Catherine Mann said.

Those purchases were “very targeted and temporary” to prop up the market and the central bank “worked exactly the way it’s supposed to,” she told an event in Cambridge on Saturday. Bond sales were initially due to begin on Oct. 3 but were delayed after the market panic surrounding Liz Truss’s economic plans. The initial run will now exclude longer-dated securities.

“There’s a lesson for other policy makers in countries abroad on communicating with financial markets. They are your transmission mechanism and a very important set of actors to communicate with,” Mann said. Regulators in other countries are also “casting a much sharper eye” on their own systems after the pensions turmoil.

Describing herself as on the “hawky side of things,” Mann did not discuss her voting plans for the MPC’s Nov. 3 decision. Asked about market expectations for bank rates, she echoed comments by colleague Ben Broadbent last week, saying that “the curve was perhaps too aggressively priced.”

