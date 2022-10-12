BOE’s Haskel Says UK Needs to Boost Productivity and Investment

Bank of England policy maker Jonathan Haskel said one of the key issues ailing the UK economy is lackluster levels of business innovation and productivity.

Speaking in Manchester, the official sidestepped turmoil in financial markets and said he wouldn’t add to remarks Governor Andrew Bailey made about monetary policy on Tuesday.

Instead, Haskel noted that UK business investment lagged most other Group of Seven nations ahead of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago and then more recently just before the pandemic. He also noted those levels lagged US investment in most sectors, especially finance, retail and manufacturing.

“The big medium term policy issue is the slowdown in productivity,” Haskel said.

