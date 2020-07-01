(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy is seeing a “glimmer of hope” with activity returning faster than anticipated, according to Bank of England policy maker Jonathan Haskel.

Employment remains a risk, with much uncertainty around the number of furloughed workers that will be able to return to jobs, he added. If the U.K. were to experience a second wave of the virus, policy makers would respond, he added.

“Retail sales and spending more broadly appear to be recovering from their April lows, and we now expect the second quarter as a whole will not be quite as negative as expected,” Haskel said during a webinar Wednesday. “The current stance of monetary policy is appropriate but, on balance, risks are to the downside.”

His comments echo those of BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane on Tuesday, that the economy is experiencing a stronger recovery than expected from the coronavirus crisis. However, they seem at odds with data Wednesday that showed house prices posted their first annual decline since 2012 and firms reported a record slump in sales.

Haskel noted the severity of the downturn, saying it’s the biggest in three centuries and that about a third of the workforce is being supported by the government. There’s no question it’s “big bananas,” he said.

Unlike Haldane, Haskel voted with the majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to expand asset purchases at their June meeting. He also voted for an increase in May.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.