(Bloomberg) -- One of the Bank of England’s most hawkish policymakers appeared to signal that he was re-thinking his “higher-for-longer” stance on interest rates after Wednesday’s unexpectedly sharp fall in inflation.

Jonathan Haskel, one of a minority of Monetary Policy Committee members who pushed for rate hikes at recent meetings, said in a post on social media site X that there was “news” in the latest inflation report. It showed the rise in consumer prices dropping back to 3.9% in November from 4.6% a month earlier, a steeper slide than economists had predicted.

What was significant, the Imperial College Business School professor said, was that the fall in services inflation seemed more “broadly based” than in previous months. The BOE has been focused on the services sector for signs that inflationary pressures are becoming embedded in the UK economy.

Haskel’s comments raise the prospect that the BOE will start cutting rates earlier than its policymakers had previously suggested. Markets are now almost fully pricing in six quarter-point cuts next year starting in May, following signs that unprecedented rate increases over the past two years are causing the economy to flirt with recession.

In his posts on Thursday, Haskel said he had been paying particularly close attention to “service inflation excluding erratics,” which was a “better indication of underlying pressure than headline.” Up until now, that measure had hardly changed, he said, which meant the prevailing opinion on the MPC that policy should remain tight had been “correct.”

But he went on to suggest Wednesday’s inflation data was showing a more significant decline in inflationary pressures. Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said on X that the MPC “can’t dismiss November’s drop in inflation as noise.” In a response to that post, Haskel said: “Agree.”

While the comments hint at a shift on the nine-member MPC ahead of its next meeting in February, Haskel was careful to provide a caveat. “I wouldn’t want to make policy based on one month data,” he said.

His posts may have been an effort to fend off criticism that the BOE was keeping policy too tight in the face of a stagnating economy. Julian Jessop, economics fellow at think-tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said November’s sharp fall in inflation “makes the Bank of England’s position on interest rates look even shakier.”

“Almost every leading indicator has been pointing firmly downwards for some time, notably the monetary aggregates, but some on the Monetary Policy Committee still want to raise rates further,” Jessop said Wednesday.

Haskel asked in his posts if there was “news in previous months that was ignored? IMHO (in my humble opinion), no.”

