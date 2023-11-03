(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Jonathan Haskel suggested UK unemployment may need to rise to 6% to quell inflationary pressures coming from the labor market.

The official who sits on the central bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee said the natural rate of unemployment — known as U* by economists — may have risen because the economy is less open and the skills of workers don’t fit the jobs on offer.

That increase suggests that the jobless rate will need to rise about a percentage point more than the BOE expects to curtail upward pressures on prices coming from workers whose wages have risen sharply. The remarks help explain why Haskel is still pressing for the BOE to lift interest rates further while the majority of the MPC voted to keep them on hold.

“Recent wage data is consistent with the idea that the “underlying” unemployment rate, U*, has risen,” Haskel said in the text of a speech he will deliver later Friday. “The main message is that the capacity of the labor market to match workers with available vacancies appears to have deteriorated. With an impaired labor market, interest rates would have to remain higher for longer than would otherwise be the case.”

Haskel said the 6% estimate “sits neatly in this range” of what is “plausible” for the underlying unemployment rate. But he stressed it was likely to be an “upper estimate.” That he said is up from just above 4% before the pandemic.

One possibility is that labor “mismatch” has worsened: for example, workers with available skills are not so well suited to the available vacancies.

UK labor market data is noisy, but most indicators suggest a decline in openness since the pandemic, he said. This makes the jobs market more “inelastic,” improving the bargaining position of workers.

