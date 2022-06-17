(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s pledge to get more aggressive on inflation is lifting the spirits of worn-down pound traders.

Sterling has recovered from a two-year low hit earlier this week. It was trading around $1.23 on Friday, trimming gains after posting its biggest one-day rally since March 2020 on Thursday.

Traders are looking past the central bank rate hike -- which was smaller than some had expected -- and focusing on officials signaling that they’ll move “forcefully” on inflation in the future if needed. It was a message echoed by the BOE’s chief economist Huw Pill on Friday, who said the bank is trying show markets it “may need to act further.”

“Are the markets testing the BoE to do more? I think so,” said Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London. “FX spot is correcting back to fair value.”

Markets Say BOE Needs to Hike to 3% This Year to Curb Inflation

The Bank of England will need to unleash a dramatic series of interest rate hikes that take borrowing costs to 3% by the end of the year, according to financial market bets that suggests policy makers have lost control of inflation.

Still, the pound is the fourth-worst performing major currency this year. It has weakened 9% in 2022.

Other investors are sticking to their bearish view. AXA Investment Managers said it hasn’t changed its base rate forecasts and still expects 25-basis-point increases per meeting, likely peaking at 2% in November.

“We have taken a less hawkish view than that of the market,” said Mark Healy, portfolio manager at the firm. “With this rate view and a cautious outlook on the economy, we would be inclined to fade the rally in the pound and anticipate that its longer-term struggles are likely to continue.”

Even if policy makers deliver on the aggressive pace of tightening priced by the market, the pound would still struggle because of the UK’s weak economy, according to Vasileios Gkionakis, FX strategist at Citigroup Inc.

“We believe that an aggressive hiking trajectory by the BOE will lead the market to price in even lower growth, pressuring real yields and weighing on sterling,” Gkionakis wrote on Thursday.

