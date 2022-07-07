(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England should “front load” interest rate hikes in order to fight inflation, even that if that boosts the chances of a policy reversal in the future, according to Catherine Mann, on of the institution’s most hawkish officials.

Speaking in a web event on Thursday, Mann, who has voted for half-point increases three times this year, said it is key to move quickly on hikes if there is uncertainty over inflation. The majority of the committee opted instead to move in smaller quarter-point steps.

Mann said that moving quickly is key to fighting inflation and remains true even when the outlook for the direction of the economy and inflation is uncertain.

Given the shocks that have buffeted the UK economy in the past year, “I think history will be kind if there is a future policy reversal,” Mann said.

She also said there is reason to think aggregate demand may hold up better than expected in the UK. That’s because consumers when faced with higher prices sometimes substitute goods that are cheaper or of lower quality. And that would allow stronger aggregate consumption than the squeeze on real incomes suggests, she said.

“I see that there is daylight between the dynamics of real incomes and the dynamics of aggregate consumption,” Mann said.

